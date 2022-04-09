Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Arraigned After Being Extricated From NC

A murder suspect in Westchester has been extradited back to the area after being apprehended from out-of-state nearly two years after he went on the run.

In Yonkers, law enforcement officials announced that Jerome Wilson, age 28, was apprehended in Charlotte, North Carolina following his role in the August 2020 shooting of Chazz Mitchell on Oak Street.

On Thursday, April 7, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced that Wilson has been indicted by a grand jury on these felony charges:

Second-degree murder;

Manslaughter;

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled weapon.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department were dispatched to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center shortly after 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2020, where there was a report of a 25-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot to his abdomen.

Mitchell was found unresponsive after being transported to the hospital by a third party and later died from the gunshot wound.

On Monday, April 4, the Yonkers Police Department announced that investigators tracked Wilson to North Carolina, where he was arrested by members of the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Rocah said that Wilson's arrest came "following a collaborative law enforcement operation involving the Yonkers Police Department, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office."

