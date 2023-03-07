Hudson Valley Man Sentenced In Violent Home Invasion, Stabbing

A Hudson Valley man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a woman during a violent home invasion.

Orange County resident Jonathan Harris, age 41, of Middletown, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for the incident which took place on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

As admitted during the plea allocution and in charging documents filed in court, Harris broke into the home of his wife in the town of Wallkill in violation of a previously issued order of protection, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Inside, the victim attempted to call 911, but Harris knocked the phone out of her hands. He then stabbed the victim in the chest, causing a puncture wound to the victim’s liver, court documents show.

Harris fled the residence before he was apprehended after a traffic stop by police. It was later determined that Harris was an active corrections officer for the City of New York.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the Town of Wallkill Police Department for their investigation and arrest of Harris.

“The significant sentence imposed in this matter is appropriate in light of the admitted violent conduct of the defendant,” said Hoovler. “This type of behavior is reprehensible for anyone, let alone a sworn corrections officer who is entrusted to protect and serve.

