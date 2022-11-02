Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Sexual Conduct With Child

A man from Northern Westchester has been sentenced for subjecting a child to sexual abuse.

44-year-old Jorge Lazo Achahui of North Castle was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Achahui pled guilty to subjecting a 12-year-old victim to sexual intercourse numerous times between March 2020 and July 2020 on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Rocah said.

North Castle Police arrested Achahui on Feb. 6, 2021, following an investigation into his crimes.

Achahui will be required to register as a sex offender after his prison term, Rocah said.

