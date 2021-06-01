Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Fathering Child With 12-Year-Old Girl

A Northern Westchester man will spend nearly two decades in prison for fathering a child with a 12-year-old girl after sexually abusing her for years, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Croton-on-Hudson resident Pablo Dure was sentenced on Tuesday, June 1 to 17 years in prison, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to a felony count of course of sexual conduct against a child.

A court-issued Order of Protection will also bar Sure from having contact with his victim and their daughter until 2046.

Dure had been accused of engaging in sexual intercourse on a regular basis with the girl between Dec. 1, 2017, and Nov. 1, 2019, during the time she was between the ages of 10 and 12.

The allegations came to light in January 2020 when Dure’s victim’s mother discovered her 12-year-old child was approximately 33 weeks pregnant. She later gave birth to a baby girl, and through DNA analysis, it was determined that Dure was the father of the child.

The case was investigated by the Special Prosecutions Division with the assistance of the FBI and the Croton Police Department. Dure was ultimately located in Mineola and arrested on April 9, 2020, by Croton Police. He has been remanded to the Westchester County Jail since.

