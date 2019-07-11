Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Chase Involving Crash Into Police Car

A man who took police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car before ramming into a police cruiser in Westchester has been sentenced to time in prison.

George Smith, 29, of Mount Vernon, has been sentenced after pleading guilty in May to two counts of second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property dating back to an incident on Sunday, Nov. 18 last year.

Smith was sentenced to a term of between three and six years on each count of the assault, two to four years each for the other charges.

Westchester County Police alerted the Mount Vernon Police Department that a suspect driving a stolen car was heading into the city at approximately 9:30 a.m. on May 18 last year. When officers attempted to pull him over, Smith sped away onto the Hutchinson River Parkway southbound.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., Smith was operating the vehicle as a livery cab and had just picked up a fare in the Bronx and was driving to Mount Vernon.

As the police pursued him, Smith took them on a high-speed chase before ramming into a Westchester County Police patrol car, leaving an officer and Smith's passenger with injuries. Smith continued driving, abandoning the car on Boston Post Road, at which point he fled on foot. He was ultimately apprehended later in the day in the Bronx and taken into custody.

