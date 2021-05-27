Hudson Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Fatal Stabbing Of Teen

A Hudson Valley man is expected to get 18 years in prison after fatally stabbing a teenager and getting into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Westchester County Jail, the District Attorney announced.

Peekskill resident Jahliv Niles, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for his role in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Omarion McKenize last year, as well as second-degree assault after attacking a detainee at the jail in May last year.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced on Wednesday, May 26 that Niles is expected to be sentenced to 18 years in prison for the manslaughter charge followed by five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Niles is also expected to be sentenced to two years in prison and three years of post-release supervision on the assault charge, which will be served concurrently with the manslaughter charge.

On March 27, 2020, Niles, then 18, approached McKenzie, a senior at Peekskill High School, and stabbed him in the chest, stomach, and back. McKenzie was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Niles was apprehended by police shortly thereafter.

The Peekskill Police Department investigated the case and made the arrest with an assist from Westchester Police.

“This senseless crime was terrible tragedy for Omarion McKenzie’s family, friends, and community, and our hearts go out to them,” Rocah said.

“At the sentencing later this year, they will have the opportunity to tell the court about how this loss has impacted them and we will work to ensure Jahliv Niles is held accountable for his actions.”

