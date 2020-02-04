Hudson Valley Man Now Charged With Murdering Mother, DA Says

A 25-year-old Westchester man is now facing a murder charge after charges were elevated when his mother died in the hospital after he admitted to strangling her unconscious last month.

Daniel Flores Arteaga, of New Rochelle, who had been facing an attempted murder charge, is now charged with second-degree murder, a violent felony, for allegedly strangling his mother, who recently was taken off life support.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, members of the New Rochelle Police Department responded to Sound Street, where there was a report of a son who had attacked his mother.

Upon arrival, Scarpino said that officers found Flores Arteaga at the scene with his mother unconscious on the floor. Flores Arteaga told investigators that he had strangled his mother, though no reason for the attack has been provided.

Flores Arteaga’s mother was rushed to the hospital, where she was placed on life support. She was removed from life support on Thursday, March 26 and pronounced dead.

Flores Arteaga appeared in Westchester County Court via a video conference arraignment. He remains remanded without bail and is scheduled to make another court appearance on Monday, April 27.

