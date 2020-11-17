Hudson Valley Man Indicted For Having 'Heinous' Sex With Children

A Hudson Valley man has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting numerous children over the course of several years.

Devin Harkins, 29, of the City of Kingston, was indicted by an Ulster County Grand Jury on Friday, Nov. 13, for:

Two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child

Three counts of a sexual act, a violent felony

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Harkins was arrested originally arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 4, following an investigation by the Kingston Police Department with assistance from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Saugerties Police Department, and the Ellenville Police Department, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation commenced when Kingston police officers responded to a report of a crime in progress, the DA's Office said.

Officers responded to an Amsterdam Avenue address to check on the welfare of a child at that location, said the Kingston Police Department.

The investigation into the incident revealed that Harkins is alleged to have had sexual relationships with several young children over the course of several years, the department said.

As a result, Harkins was charged with two counts each of criminal sexual act and course of sexual conduct against a child.

He was arraigned in Kingston City Court and was released after posting bail.

District Attorney David Clegg described the alleged conduct in this case as especially heinous warranting the grand jury’s consideration of the more serious crimes.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case or similar conduct by this defendant should contact the Kingston Police Department as soon as possible at 845-331-1671.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.