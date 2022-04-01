Hudson Valley Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Hotel Housekeeper

A Hudson Valley man accused of sexually assaulting a housekeeper at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City has been convicted, authorities said.

On Thursday, March 31, a jury found Ulster County resident Jamel Carlton, age 36, of Saugerties, guilty of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, burglary, aggravated assault and criminal restraint, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Carlton was arrested twice on Feb. 15, 2018, in separate assaults at the hotel, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a domestic dispute in the casino’s parking garage and found that Carlton had assaulted his girlfriend, an unidentified Freehold woman, officials said. He was charged with simple assault.

Six hours later, a 51-year-old housekeeper at the hotel told police she was pushed into a hotel room by a man who physically and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Police identified the alleged attacker as Carlton, found him walking along Atlantic Avenue, and arrested him.

“We are grateful to the jury for seeing this case for what it was — the senseless and brutal sexual assault of a Bally’s housekeeper who was just doing her job,” Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Flammer said in a statement. “The victim through the support of her loving family displayed an enormous amount of strength in coming to court to tell the jury what that man did to her.”

Due to his criminal history, Carlton faces an extended term of imprisonment up to life in New Jersey State Prison.

He was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending sentencing.

