Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: School Bus Carrying Students Returning From Field Trip Crashes On Palisades Parkway In Rockland
News

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Killing Stepfather, Lighting Relative's Home On Fire: DA

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Gavel and handcuffs
Gavel and handcuffs Photo Credit: Canva/DNY59

A man from Northern Westchester is charged with fatally stabbing his stepfather before lighting a relative's home on fire. 

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, around 12:30 a.m., 30-year-old Shane Gilleo of Peekskill is accused of stabbing 48-year-old Edward Reeves numerous times with a knife at a residence in Peekskill on North James Street, according to a release by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Reeves was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he later died, Rocah said. 

Later that day, around 11:20 a.m., Gilleo is charged with then starting three separate fires on the second floor of his relative's two-family residence In Peekskill on Grant Avenue, according to Rocah. 

Gilleo was then arrested by Peekskill Police shortly after these incidents, and arraigned in court on Thursday, Nov. 10, Rocah said. 

Gilleo was indicted by a jury for second-degree murder and third-degree arson and is being held without bail, according to Rocah. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.