Hudson Valley Man Charged With Exposing Himself, Sexually Abusing Women

A Westchester man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to a pair of women and attempting to sexually assault one, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Yonkers resident Folarin Soulaude was indicted for burglary and sexual assault charges following incidents in a Nepperhan Avenue apartment building over the summer when he gained access to one residence posing as a handyman.

Specifically, Soulaude, 37, was charged with:

Burglary as a sexually motivated felony;

Burglary;

Sexual abuse;

Public lewdness.

It is alleged that shortly before Wednesday, June 24, Soulaude knocked on doors in the Nepperhan Avenue apartment building in an attempt to gain entry into homes.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that one woman allowed him into her apartment, believing he was there to fix a pipe. Instead, Soulaude allegedly dropped his pants and exposed himself to the woman upon entering the home.

Scarpino said that the woman screamed and fled into the hallway, with Soulaude chasing her, attacking her, and pinning her against a wall, at which point he attempted to take off her pants.

Another resident intervened and Soulaude proceeded to flee into the building’s parking garage.

It is further alleged that after fleeing into the parking garage, Soulaude proceeded to expose himself to a woman who was parking her car, who called the police. Officers then apprehended Soulaude without further incident.

Soulaude was arraigned this week and a temporary order of protection was issued for his victims. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

