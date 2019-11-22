Hudson Valley Man Charged In 12-Count Indictment For Taking Explicit Photos

A man with a residence in Northern Westchester has been named in a multi-count indictment after he was allegedly caught on a “nanny cam” attempting to take inappropriate photos of a small child.

John Passaretti, 50, who lives in both West Palm Beach, Florida, and Pleasantville, has been arraigned on charges related in his attempt to take a sexually explicit photo of a child, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said.

Passaretti was arrested in October and has been charged with:

Two counts of use of a child in a sexual performance;

Two counts of promoting an obscene performance by a child;

Two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child;

Two counts of possessing an obscene performance by a child;

Two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child;

Sexual abuse;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

Scarpino said that Passaretti was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 29, by police in Port Chester with an assist from Pleasantville police officers. The arrest came following a complaint that was made claiming that Passaretti may have photographed a young child in a sexual manner.

According to the complaint, the incident was captured on a home video camera system, sometimes referred to as a “nanny cam.” Westchester County DA’s Criminal Investigators aided in the investigation.

