Hudson Valley Man Caught Taking Photos During Capitol Riot Enters Plea

An area man who was caught on video photographing papers on a desk in the U.S. Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty to federal charges for his role in the riot.

Dutchess County resident Christopher Patrick Moynihan, of Salt Point, was arrested in February and charged with multiple crimes in relation to his role at the deadly riot.

Specifically, Moynihan was charged with trying to obstruct, influence and impede an official Congressional proceeding, entering a restricted government building or grounds, and uttering loud, threatening or abusive language on Capitol grounds with intent to disturb the orderly conduct of Congress.

According to the criminal complaint against Moynihan, he could be heard on video saying “There’s got to be something we can use against these (expletive) scumbags” as he tore through Congressional papers, photographing some pages with his cell phone.

Moynihan was also caught on camera standing on the dais inside the Senate chamber.

According FBI investigators, Moynihan was pointed out to agents by a former coworker, who reported him after seeing a video of the events at the Capitol in January.

This week, Moynihan was back in court, where he pleaded not guilty to the indictment. He remains released on a $50,000 bond with electronic monitoring and travel restrictions in place. He is scheduled to appear back in court in June.

