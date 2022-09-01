Hudson Valley Man Attempting To Jump From Bridge Pulled To Safety By Officers, Others

A man who was attempting to jump from a Hudson Valley bridge was pulled to safety by police and others who stopped to help.

The incident took place around 7:40 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 when the Ulster Police Department, along with the New York State Police responded to a 911 call for a suicidal man on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge.

Upon the arrival of patrols, the man was found mid-span threatening to jump off the bridge, said Chief Kyle S. Berardi, of the Ulster Police Department.

With the help of by-passers that stopped and officers on the scene, the man was pulled to safety, Berardi said.

The man was transported to Health Alliance Hospital for evaluation.

The man was not identified by officials.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by:

New York State Bridge Authority

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Police

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office

Mobile Life Support Services.

