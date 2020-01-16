Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Man Admits To Possessing, Trading Hundreds Of Child Porn Images
Hudson Valley Man Admits To Possessing, Trading Hundreds Of Child Porn Images

Zak Failla
A 24-year-old Hudson Valley man will face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to trading hundreds of videos and photos that included child pornography.
Clintondale resident Corey Baker pleaded guilty this week to distributing and receiving child pornography over the course of more than a year.

As part of his guilty plea, Baker admitted that between June 2017 and August 2018, he traded child pornography with others using a phone and laptop computer equipped with Internet-based instant messaging and file-sharing applications.

Baker also admitted to using a peer-to-peer file-sharing application on his laptop to search for and download child pornography. Baker’s phone and laptop computer contained an estimated 671 video files and 115 image files depicting child pornography, officials said.

When he is sentenced on Wednesday, May 27, Baker will face a minimum term of five years in prison and a maximum term of 20 years in prison. Baker will also have to register as a sex offender.

