Hudson Valley Man Admits To Murder Of 21-Year-Old

One of two suspects implicated in the murder of a 21-year-old man during a drug deal gone wrong has admitted to his role in a fatal shooting, federal officials announced.

Yonkers resident Damian Williams, age 30, also known as “Chino,” “Chi D,” and “SP,” pleaded guilty this week to participating in the murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, on March 18, 2011, in White Plains.

According to US Attorney Damian Williams, on the day of the shooting, Chambers and his co-conspirator, Darnell Kidd, murdered Johnson by shooting him during the course of an armed robbery over marijuana in White Plains.

Williams said that Chambers arranged the deal over the phone with Johnson, and when he and Kidd met him to rob him, Johnson was shot and killed.

Chambers pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery on Monday, Dec. 20.

“In March 2011, Jonathan Johnson was shot dead, the victim of senseless drug-related violence,” Williams said in a statement. “Marcus Chambers has now admitted to participating in the murder while robbing Johnson of marijuana.

“Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our law enforcement partners, Chambers now faces significant prison time for this terrible crime.”

When he is sentenced in March 2022, Chambers will face up to 20 years in prison.

