Hudson Valley HS Student Who Saved Grandpa's Life Recognized For Heroic Actions

A high school student is being recognized for his heroic actions after he saved his grandfather's life in the Hudso Valley.

In Putnam County, Brewster High School sophomore Timothy Kolka was presented with a certificate by School Resource Officer Joseph Sadowski in front of his family and Brewster High School staffers, the school district announced.

Timothy was home alone with his grandfather, James Rea, when James had a heart attack.

“He fell and then he was unresponsive,” Timothy said in the announcement. “I tried to get him up but I couldn’t. It was just pure adrenaline.”

Timothy called 911 and his mother, Jennifer Rea. When Jennifer arrived at the home, Timothy waited outside to flag down the ambulance, the district said.

Jennifer said she doesn't believe her father would be alive if Timothy hadn't been there to help.

James now has a pacemaker and is recovering, the school district said.

“The reason everyone is here today is because of Timothy's actions,” Officer Sadowski said. “With a clear head and bravery, Timothy called 911 and got his grandfather lifesaving care. We want to recognize him for his good work.”

