Hudson Valley Doughnut Baker Makes Dairy, Gluten-Free Pastries To-Order

An area software engineer began selling pastries that are as decadent as they are gluten-free after years of forgoing doughnuts due to an autoimmune disorder.

"Since being diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2013, I have always been frustrated by the lack of affordable, good tasting gluten-free baked goods," said Brandy North, owner of Northern Delights in Ulster County. "The one thing I missed the most was a good donut. My adventure started with donuts and is now evolving into more!"

With a background in software development, North was previously a hobbyist baker. Since beginning her enterprise in Saugerties this August, she has amassed a following of made-to-order pastry-lovers and has become a regular presence at the Saugerties Farmers Market.

Nearly all of North's pastries can be made dairy-free, with the exception of some toppings like butterscotch.

Currently, North sells cinnamon sugar doughnuts and chocolate cake doughnuts that can be ordered with or without toppings like sprinkles and brownie crumbles.

Northern Delights isn't just limited to pastries with a hole in the center. North bakes seven different varieties of colorful French macarons:

Cookies and cream

Classic vanilla

"Galaxy" vanilla

Lemon

Orange Creamsicle

Raspberry vanilla

Unicorn cotton candy

Also for sale are gluten-free bagels, cupcakes, English muffins, chocolate and double chocolate chip cookies and brownies.

Every week, North also sells special menu items. This week's specialty is a mock Hostess cupcake.

Orders can be placed on the Northern Delights website or Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.