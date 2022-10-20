Hudson Valley Doctor Admits To Prescribing Over 100K Oxycodone Pills Knowing They'd Be Resold

A Westchester County doctor could spend decades in prison after admitting that he illegally prescribed opioid pills knowing they’d be resold on the street.

Marc Laruelle, age 65, of Yonkers, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing Oxycodone, amphetamines, and Xanax in federal court in Manhattan Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Prosecutors said Laruelle, a licensed psychiatrist, illegally prescribed more than 100,000 doses of Oxycodone “outside of the usual course of professional practice” between September 2016 and October 2021.

Highly potent and addictive, the drug often commands a high price in the black market, prosecutors said.

As part of his plea agreement, Laruelle admitted that he often prescribed Oxycodone in combination with Xanax and/or Adderall, and that he did so without performing the proper physical examinations or medical testing.

He also knew the drugs would be resold on the black market, prosecutors said.

In many cases, patients were charged as much as $800 per prescription.

“Marc Laruelle abused his medical license and violated the oath of his profession when he prescribed more than 100,000 doses of a highly potent and addictive opioid without a legitimate medical need,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.

“As this case makes clear, we will aggressively prosecute physicians who are contributing to the national opioid crisis.”

Laruelle faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced in January 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.