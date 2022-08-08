Hudson Valley Deli Owner Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Employee

A Northern Westchester deli owner has been sentenced to prison for the sexual abuse of an employee at a deli he owns.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 54-year-old Yorktown resident Patrick Patierno was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 8, to five years in state prison, with 10 years of post-release supervision.

"Sexual abuse will not be tolerated especially when perpetrated by abusers in a position of authority who exploit their power," said Rocah. "Today’s sentence should send a clear message that perpetrators of sexual abuse will be brought to justice and held accountable.”

On Jan. 14, 2021, Patierno entered the home of the victim, restrained, and forcibly subjected her to sexual contact, the DA's Office said.

The Ossining Police Department arrested Patierno, the owner of Villarina's Market on Main Street in Ossining, the following day following an investigation.

After a two-week trial in May, a jury found Patierno guilty of sexual abuse, and unlawful imprisonment.

Patierno will be required to register as a sex offender after completing his prison sentence, the DA's Office said.

In a statement submitted to the court, the victim said: “My life is no longer the same…as much as I try to find myself to be who I was before, I can't….

"I feel that every person who approaches me, all they want is to hurt me and come to me with bad intentions…. I’m tormented day by day by those thoughts.

"I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I went through because it’s horrible, especially when you’re afraid to speak up.”

