Hudson Valley-Based LLC Claims '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company based in Westchester County has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.

Asono-Hende LLC of Yonkers won a top prize from the CASH4LIFE drawing on Sunday, Sept. 4, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 28.

A top prize from the game guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million, and the LLC received its prize as a lump-sum payment of $4,429,199 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 10 11 20 28 36 Cash Ball 02, NY Lottery said.

NY Lottery reported that the ticket was purchased at Sunoco/A S & R Petro, which is located at 5914 Riverdale Ave. in the Bronx.

