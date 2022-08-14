Contact Us
Hudson Valley Among Regions In NY That Have Been 'Infested' By Invasive Insect, Schumer Says

Nicole Valinote
The New York Department of Agriculture is urging residents who encounter the invasive spotted lanternfly to immediately kill the invasive insect.
Parts of New York that have been infested this year with an invasive insect that puts crops at risk, US Sen. Chuck Schumer announced.

Schumer said in an announcement on Sunday, Aug. 14, that nearly every region in upstate New York has seen the invasive spotted lanternfly, and the insect could cost the state millions of dollars if it is not contained.

He said infestations and sightings have been found across different parts of the state, including the Hudson Valley, the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier.

Schumer urged the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to use the over $200 million for the Specialty Crops Pests program to help contain the invasive insects.

"This is a multi-million dollar threat to New York’s economy-- both tourism and agriculture are now at risk if the spotted lanternfly goes unchecked," he said. "But the good news here is that we have federal funds already in place, that I secured, to help New York contain the bug, and that we will be pushing for more."

State officials have also urged residents to squish the insects if they come across them.

