Hours-Long Route 304 Closure Expected After Serious Crash In New City

An hours-long road closure is expected on a busy Rockland County roadway due to a serious crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.

Route 304 in New City is currently closed from E Phillips Hill Road to Squadron Boulevard in both directions, according to the Clarkstown Police.

Officers will be conducting an investigation, and drivers should expect this closure to last several hours, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

