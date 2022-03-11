Hours-Long Road Closures Scheduled For Saw Mill River Parkway Over Four-Day Span

Contact Us
The parkway will be closed in both directions between Exit 12 (Farragut Parkway) in the Town of Hastings-on-Hudson and Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in the Village of Dobbs Ferry Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

There will be weeknight lane closures on a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway for several days in Westchester to allow contracting crews to continue to make drainage repairs and improvements along the roadway.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) issued an alert advising that the Saw Mill River Parkway will be closed in both directions between Exit 12 (Farragut Parkway) in the Town of Hastings-on-Hudson and Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in the Village of Dobbs Ferry beginning on Monday, March 14.

The weeknight closures will be Mondays through Thursdays and are scheduled for between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Thursday, March 24.

According to the NYSDOT, the closures are necessary to facilitate drainage work for the Ravensdale Avenue bridge project over the Saw Mill River Parkway.

During the lane closures motorists have been instructed to follow these detours, which will be posted: 

  • Saw Mill River Parkway southbound will detour to Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) westbound, to Broadway southbound, to Farragut Avenue eastbound, to Farragut Parkway southbound, and to the Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 12 (Farragut Parkway);
  • Saw Mill River Parkway northbound will detour to Exit 11 (Tompkins Avenue) eastbound, to State Route 9A (Saw Mill River Road) northbound, to Lawrence Street westbound, and to the Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 17.

