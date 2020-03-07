Hospital Worker Who Lives In Westchester Is Connecticut's First Confirmed COVID-19 Case

A Fairfield County hospital worker who lives in Westchester County is the first case of the novel coronavirus confirmed in Connecticut.

"Tonight we learned that an employee from Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital, who is a resident of New York State, has tested positive for coronavirus," Gov. Ned Lamont said at a press conference in Danbury on Friday night, March 6.

Connecticut health authorities said they believe the woman became infected in New York. Because the source was started in New York, the case is being counted in New York State's total, which is now 45 confirmed cases, with 35 in Westchester.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described the COVID-19 virus as "like the flu on steroids."

All of the New York cases are in the NYC metropolitan area, with all the Westchester cases linked to the county's first patient, a 50-year-old attorney who lives in New Rochelle.

The rest of the cases in New York are in New York City: (4), Nassau County (4) and Rockland County (2).

The hospital worker is back home in Westchester where she is self-quarantining. Her hometown in Westchester was not released.

Forty-two others were tested for the COVID-19 virus in Connecticut, with all those results coming back negative.

"People should continue adhering to the basic but important steps we've been emphasizing for weeks to protect themselves," Lamont said, "like washing your hands frequently, avoid shaking hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick."

Worldwide, cases of the COVID-19 virus have surpassed 100,000.

For more info on the coronavirus, check the Centers for Disease Control site.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.