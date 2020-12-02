Contact Us
Honda Recalls Best-Selling Minivan Due To Fire Risk

Zak Failla
Honda is recalling thousands of Odyssey models.
Honda is recalling thousands of Odyssey models.

Nearly 250,000 of Honda’s best-selling Odyssey minivans are being recalled due to a wiring problem that could potentially cause a fire.

This week, Honda announced the recall of 241,000 EX-L, Touring, and Elite minivans that were produced between 2018 and 2020. According to the company, the wiring harness running to a third-row power outlet may have been pinched and damaged during manufacturing.

The faulty wiring can cause a potential short circuit, which may then ignite a plastic interior panel covering. There have been three reports of fires, though no injuries have been reported as a result of the issue.

Owners of Honda minivans subject to the recall are expected to be alerted by next March. Dealers have been advised to reroute wiring and cover it with insulating tape.

