Hochul Gives Update On Winter Storm Response In Hardest-Hit Hudson Valley County

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the hardest-hit Hudson Valley county to survey damage after last week's winter storm left thousands of homes without power.

On Monday, Feb. 7, Hochul surveyed storm damage in Ulster County as many residents remained without power over the weekend.

She toured warming centers in the Kingston area and provided an update on the response effort after the storm brought nearly three-quarters of an inch of flat ice, officials reported.

State officials said the storm left 65,000 customers without power at its peak. Hochul said that as Monday morning, more than 7,500 homes in the county were without power.

Officials said Central Hudson has indicated that 95 percent of the county will have power restored by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

"While many in Ulster County have since had their power restored, we are working around the clock to help the thousands of households that haven't yet," Hochul said. "Ulster County received the worst of last week's winter storm and our emergency management personnel have been working hard throughout the weekend to ensure the community has what it needs to get through this. We are bringing the full resources of the state to bear in our storm recovery efforts and we will continue to support Ulster County residents in any way we can."

Hochul added that the county has set up 24/7 warming centers at the following locations:

Andy Murphy Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

2nda Iglesia La Mision Church, 80 Elmendorf Street, Kingston NY 12401

SUNY New Paltz, Elting Gymnasium, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY 12561

Frank D. Greco Memorial Senior Citizen Recreation Center, 207 Market St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Woodstock Community Center, 456 Rock City Road, Woodstock, NY, 12498

