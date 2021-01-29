High Winds Knock Down Trees, Causing Road Closures In Rockland

Several roads are closed in Rockland County due to high winds that have knocked down trees and utility poles.

According to the Ramapo Police, the following roads are closed:

​Route 202 near Orchard Circle: A tree is down blocking one lane of traffic on Route 202. The roadway is open to westbound traffic going towards Suffern. Eastbound traffic going towards Haverstraw is being diverted onto Mayer Drive.

​Mayer Drive: A tree is down of Mayer Drive between E Mayer Drive and Victoria Road. Wires are down with the tree. Mayer Drive is closed between E Mayer Drive and Victory Road.

​RPD has officers on scene assisting with traffic control.

