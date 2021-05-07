Hershey's Recalls Popular Product After Bottles Were Accidentally Filled with Nuts

Hershey’s is recalling one of its popular products after discovering that hundreds of bottles were incorrectly filled with a different, nut-based ingredient, the FDA announced.

The voluntary recall of Chocolate Shell Topping was just announced by the Hershey Company, which reported that 1,700 7.25-ounce bottles were mistakenly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds, not Chocolate Shell Topping.

According to the FDA, Hershey is initiating the voluntary recall to protect public health, as people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled items have a UPC of 346000 and were shipped between Thursday, April 15, and Monday, May 3 bearing the product code 25JSAS1.

Any Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased prior to Thursday, April 15 are not included in the recall.

Officials said that the mistake was first discovered due to an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility. Immediate steps were taken to prevent a recurrence in the issue.

No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation. Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

The FDA said that there have been no reports of illness or injuries to date by anyone consuming the Hershey Chocolate Shell Topping.

