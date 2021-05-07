Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Sports Legend, Ex-Mets Manager Bobby Valentine Running For Mayor Of His Hometown
News

Hershey's Recalls Popular Product After Bottles Were Accidentally Filled with Nuts

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Hershey's chocolate shell product is being recalled due to the possible presence of nuts. Photo Credit: FDA
A Hershey's chocolate shell product is being recalled due to the possible presence of nuts. Photo Credit: FDA

Hershey’s is recalling one of its popular products after discovering that hundreds of bottles were incorrectly filled with a different, nut-based ingredient, the FDA announced.

The voluntary recall of Chocolate Shell Topping was just announced by the Hershey Company, which reported that 1,700 7.25-ounce bottles were mistakenly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds, not Chocolate Shell Topping.

According to the FDA, Hershey is initiating the voluntary recall to protect public health, as people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled items have a UPC of 346000 and were shipped between Thursday, April 15, and Monday, May 3 bearing the product code 25JSAS1. 

Any Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased prior to Thursday, April 15 are not included in the recall.

Officials said that the mistake was first discovered due to an isolated error at a contract manufacturing facility. Immediate steps were taken to prevent a recurrence in the issue.

No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation. Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

The FDA said that there have been no reports of illness or injuries to date by anyone consuming the Hershey Chocolate Shell Topping. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.