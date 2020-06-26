Here's Where NY Ranks Among Most Innovative States, Bloomberg Says

New York is among the “most innovative” states in the country, according to a newly released nationwide study.

New York ranks as the 14th most innovative state, according to a 2020 study from Bloomberg. The Empire State was sandwiched in the rankings between New Mexico and Texas.

This year's ranking is down two spots from a year ago, when New York was ranked 12th.

The ranking was based on six metrics: research and development intensity, productivity, clusters of companies in technology, STEM jobs, residents with degrees in science and engineering disciplines and patent activity.

This marks the third straight year that California, Massachusetts, and Washington have been at the top of the “most innovative states” list.

According to the study, here are where New York ranked nationally in each of the metrics:

Research and development intensity: 32nd;

Productivity: 2nd;

Clusters of companies in technology: 5th;

STEM jobs: 34th:

Residents with degrees in science and engineering disciplines: 20th;

Patent activity: 12th.

New York's cumulative innovation score is 63.65, down from last year. California was top on the list with a total score of 95.32.

The complete results of the study can be found here.

