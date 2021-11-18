Here's When You Can Catch Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse In 580 Years

The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries will soon be visible in the United States.

The Beaver moon lunar eclipse will take place in the early hours of Friday, Nov. 19, and it will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, according to the Holcomb Observatory.

The observatory said the partial eclipse will last for three hours and 28 minutes, and the total duration of the eclipse will be six hours and one minute.

According to NASA, the moon will appear to subtly dim at 1:02 a.m. ET on Friday, and the partial eclipse will begin at 2:19 a.m.

The eclipse will reach its peak at 4:03 a.m. when 97 percent of the moon will be eclipsed, NASA said.

NASA said the red color of the moon will become visible 3:45 a.m., and added that the best time to view the red color will be during the peak.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.