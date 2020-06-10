Here's When State Police Will Target Aggressive Drivers In 'Speed Week' Detail

“Speed Week” is back, as New York State Police troopers plan a weeklong crackdown on speeding, distracted and aggressive drivers in New York.

The week-long enforcement will begin on Thursday, June 11, running through Wednesday, June 17, with New York State Police troopers patrolling highways, including work zones to target drivers violating "Move Over" laws.

According to state police, speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State.

More than 42,000 people die as the result of traffic crashes each year nationally, and hundreds of thousands suffer serious injuries.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 3 to 30 years old.

During “Speed Week,” troopers will utilize marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Tracking Enforcement vehicles to curtail speeding motorists.

Police officials said that the “CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.”

"Speeding is a significant safety hazard on our highways, which often results in tragic consequences," New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett said. "We urge all motorists to obey posted speed limits and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel.

During the June 2019 Speed Week campaign, troopers issued 24,770 total tickets, including 13,016 for speeding, 571 for distracted driving, and 416 for violations of the Move Over law.

Corlett added: "Troopers will be highly visible this week and throughout the summer to ensure all motorists are obeying posted speed limits and driving safely.”

