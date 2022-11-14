Here's Rundown Of 14 Gridlock Alert Days In NYC Through Holiday Season, Starting This Week

Transportation officials are warning motorists who travel through New York City around the holiday season of several days when traffic will be at its worst.

Known as "Gridlock Alert Days," the New York Department of Transportation designates certain days of the year when traffic is likely to be so busy and congested that many of the city's intersections will be blocked, according to transportation officials.

The fourteen upcoming Gridlock Alert days in 2022 include:

Wednesday, Nov. 16;

Thursday, Nov. 17;

Tuesday, Nov. 22;

Wednesday, Nov. 23;

Wednesday, Nov. 30;

Thursday, Dec. 1;

Friday, Dec. 2;

Tuesday, Dec. 6;

Wednesday, Dec. 7;

Thursday, Dec. 8;

Friday, Dec. 9;

Tuesday, Dec. 13;

Wednesday, Dec. 14;

Thursday, Dec. 15.

On these days, commuters are encouraged to walk, bike, or use public transportation whenever possible, transportation officials said.

