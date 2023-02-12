Here's Latest On New Storm System, Areas Where Rain, Wintry Precipitation Are Possible

A new storm system that will move from west to east start in the evening on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12 could bring rain and wintry precipitation to some parts of the region.

The timing for the system is from early Sunday evening, Feb. 12 into just after daybreak on Monday, Feb. 13. Gusty winds are also possible in some spots during that time frame.

"Rain chances have been dialed back a bit, with many inland areas seeing no precipitation," the National Weather Service said.

The areas most likely to see precipitation from the storm are on Long Island and in coastal Connecticut. (See the first image above.)

But there's still a chance it could bring a touch of snow at the last minute before heading out to sea, according to AccuWeather.com.

Areas where there could be precipitation are generally south of the I-84 corridor.

"Should rain edge into the I-95 zone of the upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England, just enough chilly air from the strengthening storm could lead to a period of snow at the tail end in these locations from late Sunday night to early Monday," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Sunday will start off partly sunny before clouds increase during the day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The current window for possible precipitation along the coast and other areas south of I-84 is from early Sunday evening into around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny on Monday with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 calls for sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

