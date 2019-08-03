Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Porch Pirates

Area residents should be on high alert for porch pirates after several deliveries were reported stolen to police over the summer.

Police issued an alert cautioning that there have been several reports of packages being stolen from area homes after they were delivered.

Police said that locals should be vigilant for people or vehicles that are unfamiliar to the neighborhood, and arrangements should be made to have packages delivered while one is at home, or to have a trusted person secure the items.

According to police, to avoid being the victim of a porch pirate, residents should:

Request a specific delivery date and time from the shipper when you know you'll be home;

Have packages delivered to a place where they can be received in person, such as the home of a trusted neighbor, who stays home during the day;

Request that the shipper hold your package at its pick-up facility so you can pick it up in person at your convenience;

Provide delivery instructions to the shipper so that packages can be left at a safe location at your home that is out of sight from the street;

If your employer will allow it, have packages delivered to your place of work;

Consider a visible surveillance camera and a security company sign near the front door.

Anyone who suspects they have been victimized by porch pirates have been instructed to contact their local police departments or dialing 911.

