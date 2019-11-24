Here's How You Can Avoid Being Victim Of Mail Fishing, Police Say

Police investigators are warning area residents to be wary of “mail fishing,” which fraudsters have been using to steal items from local mailboxes with the holiday season approaching.

An alert was released regarding recent instances of “mail fishing,” where thieves use a weighted object that is attached to a string or wire and is covered in a sticky substance to steal mail from USPS mailboxes.

According to police, “‘mail fishers’ steal cash, identities, and monetary instruments. Stolen checks or money orders can be fraudulently altered and cashed at certain financial institutions.”

Investigators noted that to avoid being a victim, one should:

Use the letter slots inside local post offices, or hadn’t the mail directly to a mail carrier;

Not send cash in the mail;

Ask financial institutions for “secure” checks” that cannot be altered;

Drop mail off as close to possible to collection times at collection boxes. One should also avoid dropping mail in collection boxes during holiday weekends.

