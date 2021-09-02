Here's How Many Are Still Without Power In Hudson Valley

More than 13,000 residents in the Hudson Valley remained without power following the fallout of Tropical Depression Ida, which made its way through the region more than 24 hours ago.

As of 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, Con Edison was still reporting 411 outages, impacting 12,914 of its 360,045 Westchester customers, with “more work required,” as they continue making repairs.

More than 1,000 outages were still being reported in Mamaroneck Village (3,760), Mamaroneck Town (1,964), Yonkers (1,188), Scarsdale (1,183), and New Rochelle (1,076).

Central Hudson was still working on 62 active outages, that were impacting 2,319 of its Hudson Valley customers, with 1,055 in Dutchess, 203 in Ulster County, 186 in Putnam County, and 107 in Orange County.

“Central Hudson crews are hard at work making repairs throughout the service area after yesterday’s soaking rains,” Ryan Hawthorne, the Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson said.

“We’re working to address nearly 110 individual damage locations and we anticipate restoration efforts to last more than 24 hours. We expect to have more than half of the currently impacted customers restored by end of the day today, with the remainder restored by Friday mid-day.”

Rockland & Orange Utilities was still reporting 130 outages that were impacting 1,565 customers, while NYSEG was still preparing outages in Putnam (333), Westchester (173), Ulster (61), Sullivan (61), Dutchess (two), and Orange (one) counties.

