News

Here's How Long It Should Take To Get A Tax Refund After Filing, IRS Says

Zak Failla
Here's when Americans can start to expect receiving tax refunds.
Here's when Americans can start to expect receiving tax refunds. Photo Credit: U.S. Treasury Department

With tax season rapidly approaching, many Americans have started filing and are now anxiously awaiting their refund check from the IRS.

Despite facing a backlog and staffing issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans can expect their refund checks to arrive within weeks of filing their taxes, according to officials.

Once filed, the IRS said that Americans can expect their refund money to arrive within 21 days, pending certain delays. The cash can also be tracked approximately 24 hours after filing through the IRS website.

According to the IRS, in 2022, to receive the quickest return, one should file electronically and set up direct deposit to have the money sent right to the bank. Some have already started to receive their refunds after filing their taxes early.

Officials noted that if there are any errors in a tax return, the wait to receive a refund could be lengthy, in part due to the backlog and staffing shortage. Those opting to directly deposit the funds may also see a slight delay until their bank can process the transaction.

 “Filing a paper tax return this year means an extended refund delay," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement earlier this year.

“Taxpayers claiming the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit also get a slight delay - the IRS expects those refunds to arrive around (Tuesday) March 1 for those filers.”

