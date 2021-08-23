Henri: Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Massachusetts Within Hours

The National Weather Service reported that three tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts within hours as now Tropical Depression Henri pushed through the region on an eastward path.

All three were Enhanced Fujita (EF)-0 twisters (the weakest of the five levels on the Enhanced Fujita Scale),

At about 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 65 mph caused minor damage in the area of Marlborough, in Middlesex County, NWS reported.

The damage included trees down on cars and lofted debris.

[Preliminary Damage Report] At approximately 11:40 this morning, a tornado caused minor damage in the Marlborough MA area, including trees down on cars and lofted debris. Posted by US National Weather Service Boston MA on Monday, August 23, 2021

NWS also reported that another EF-0 tornado touched down in Worcester County, in the Town of Bolton at 12:30 p.m., and then another EF-0 tornado touched down at 1:10 p.m. in Stow, in Middlesex County.

Here is a list of the preliminary damage reports of the 3 tornadoes we found across central Massachusetts. Posted by US National Weather Service Boston MA on Monday, August 23, 2021

The weather service said no one was injured.

Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into five categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.