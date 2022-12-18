Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Family Of Late Hudson Valley Sergeant

Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others.

As of midday Sunday, Dec, 18, about $80,000 of a $100,000 goal had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.

The fundraiser, titled "Help The Family Of YPD Sgt. Frank Gualdino," is hosted by Help a Hero, a website dedicated to helping first responders and their families.

The donations received by the website will go directly to Gualdino's family, including his wife and two children, according to the fundraiser page.

The fundraiser is meant to help the family of a man who dedicated so much of his time to helping others.

"If you were lucky enough to know Frank, you'd know what a kind and thoughtful man he was. Frank was a long-time union representative and someone you could go to for advice, and a great source of knowledge for a new trustee. Whenever there was someone in need, Frank was the first person to volunteer to help," the fundraiser page said.

Gualdino's funeral is being held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m. at the city's Sacred Heart Church on Shonnard Place, police announced. The funeral will be live-streamed here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.