Healthcare Worker Is First COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Sullivan County

A healthcare worker at a nursing home has been the first person in Sullivan County to test positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw announced on Monday, March 16 that the woman who contracted the virus works at the county-owned and operated Care Center at Sunset Lake in Liberty.

“A healthcare worker at our nursing home tested positive today for the virus,” McGraw said. “They have been self-isolating since going home from work last Thursday. As a matter of routine, the Center’s direct-care staff all wear personal protective equipment as they work, and to date, none of our Care Center residents or staff are exhibiting elevated temperatures or respiratory symptoms.”

Globally, as of 3:45 p.m. on Monday, March 16, there have been 181,218 confirmed cases of coronavirus that resulted in 7,121 deaths.

There have been 4,252 positive cases of COVID-199 in the United States, including 572 new ones. Those cases have led to 75 deaths nationwide.

Sullivan County entered a state of emergency last week, before the positive case was announced. Beginning this week, county government offices are operating with skeleton crews, the DMV is only serving Sullivan County residents and congregant meal sites have been closed.

County events have also been canceled and an Emergency Operations Center has been opened. Schools will also be closed through Friday, April 3.

“Sullivan County Public Health Services continues to be in direct contact with the NYS Department of Health for guidance and in investigating this case and limiting further transmission,” County Manager Joshua Potosek stated. “Visitation to the Care Center was halted on Friday (March 13), and until we know more about this situation, we are also halting all new admissions and non-urgent medical appointments at the facility.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.