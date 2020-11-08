Health Alert Issued For Popular Spaghetti And Meatballs Product

A health alert has been issued for a pre-made spaghetti and meatball product after metal was found inside the package, according to the USDA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the public health alert for heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable, spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal.

A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

According to FSIS, the meatball items were produced on Thursday, Oct. 1, and then used in the production of spaghetti and meatball in marinara sauce products from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

The items subject to recall are 15.5-ounce plastic containers of “Take Home Meals Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce” with 10/17/20 - 11/1/20” packaging dates and an “EXP DATE 10/25/20 - 11/9/20” on the product’s label.

The issue was first discovered when the firm received complaints about finding metal embedded in the meatball products. There have been no confirmed reports of any illness or adverse reactions from consumers eating the products.

