Head Of NY State Police Resigns Amid Allegations He Shielded Colleague From Complaints

The head of the New York State Police is stepping down after Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating allegations that he mishandled internal personnel complaints.

State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, age 59, of Glens Falls in Warren County, announced his resignation Friday, Oct. 7, the agency said in a statement.

His official last day will be Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"Today I accepted the resignation of State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen,” Hochul said in a statement. “I thank him for his years of public service.”

First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will serve as Acting Superintendent while Hochul’s office searches for his replacement, the governor said.

Bruen’s exit comes as Hochul’s office probes allegations that he shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to WNYT News Channel 13 in Latham.

Bruen, a former Warren County Assistant District Attorney, was nominated for the job by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June 2021. He was unanimously confirmed by the State Senate.

The New York State Police superintendent oversees more than 5,000 troopers, investigators, and civilian support staff across the state.

