Haverstrarw Woman Charged With Stealing $390K From Former Employer

A Rockland County woman turned herself in and is now facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $390,000 from her former employee in Westchester.

Haverstraw resident Catherine Johnson, 56, surrendered into custody this week and was arraigned on a grand larceny charge in Irvington Justice Court for allegedly stealing $391,120.63 from Eileen Fisher, Inc. in Irvington over a seven-year stretch.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said that between Aug. 24, 2012, and Aug. 26, 2019, Johnson stole the money from her employer by making personal credit card charges on her corporate American Express card which were then paid for by Eileen Fisher Inc.

It is alleged that Johnson also diverted funds directly into her own personal bank account by writing unauthorized checks to herself or to cash; and, by making checks payable from an Eileen Fisher account to pay for her own personal credit card bills and mortgage.

Scarpino said all of this was all without the permission or authority of Eileen Fisher, Inc.

Following her arraignment, Johnson was released and scheduled to appear in Irvington Village Court on Monday, Nov. 16.

