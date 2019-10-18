Have You Seen Her Or This Minivan? Alert Issued For Missing Tarrytown Woman

A 68-year-old woman has gone missing in Westchester and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Shirley Thompson, of Tarrytown, a vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen at the Sheridan Hotel on White Plains Road in Tarrytown at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a 2004 blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan with North Carolina registration FHX-8858, authorities said. She has a German Shepherd dog with her and may be traveling to North Carolina, according to authorities.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.