Gwyneth Paltrow Sued: Former Hudson Valley Resident Was In Skiing Accident, Report Says

Former Northern Westchester resident Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a man who claims that she seriously injured him in a skiing accident, according to a report by BBC.

Paltrow, who once lived in the Lewisboro hamlet of Waccabuc, made an appearance in a US court on Tuesday, March 21 as the trial over the claims begins, the news outlet reported.

The incident in question happened in February 2016 at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, where Paltrow, age 50, was on vacation with her family.

While skiing, Paltrow allegedly crashed into retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, age 76, who is now suing the actress and seeking damages of $300,000 for his injuries, which include four broken ribs and a brain injury, according to BBC.

Sanderson's lawyers are arguing that Paltrow was skiing erratically and had been distracted by her children when she hit him. However, Paltrow's lawyers say that Sanderson may not have seen Paltrow because of vision and hearing loss he suffered from a previous stroke, BBC reported.

Paltrow is now counter-suing Sanderson. The trial is expected to last eight days, and Paltrow and her children will likely testify, the news outlet said.

Click here for the full story from BBC.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.