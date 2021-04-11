Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Gun Found Where Dog The Bounty Hunter Searched For Laundrie Being Held By Police, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Duane "Dog The Bounty Hunter" Chapman Photo Credit: Wikipedia/US Navy photo by Mate Airman Dominique V. Brown
Fort De Soto Park in Florida Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Florida have taken possession of a gun recently found in the area where Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman was searching for Brian Laundrie, according to a new report.

The Independent reported that around one week ago a man who was fishing in the water off of Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County reeled in the gun, which was inside of a plastic bag.

Dog The Bounty Hunter had searched that area for Laundrie, but Laundrie's remains were later found in Sarasota County, Florida. 

Laundrie's remains were discovered on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park where law enforcement had been searching for him.

His parents had reported to authorities on Friday, Sept. 17, that they hadn't seen Laundrie in days.

Laundrie, age 23, was named a person of interest in the homicide of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, of Blue Point in Suffolk County. 

Her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Read the full report from The Independent here.

