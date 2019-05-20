Great White Shark Tracked In Long Island Sound For First Time Ever, Says Ocean Research Group

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water.

A great white shark has been tracked in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Fairfield County.

The shark, named "Cabot," was pinged off the shore of Greenwich just before 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, according to the ocean research group Ocearch.org.

iI's the first time ever Ocearch says it tracked a great white in the LI Sound.

"Cabot" weighs 533 pounds and is 9-feet, 8 inches long.

Ocearch.org posted a photo of the great white shark and a map on its Twitter account , saying: "Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound."

