Girlfriend, Accomplice Indicted For 2012 Cold Case Murder In Area

Two suspects have been indicted on murder charges for their roles in the 2012 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Pamela Graddick in Westchester, the District Attorney announced.

Yonkers resident John Torres, age 30, and Bronx resident Wanda Veguilla, age 41, are facing charges for allegedly conspiring to kill Graddick, who was the latter’s girlfriend at the time.

The indictment alleges that Veguilla fatally shot Graddick in the apartment they shared on Morris Avenue in the Bronx.

Following the shooting, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Veguilla and Torres disposed of her body in a wooded area in Yonkers, where it was eventually discovered by members of the Yonkers Police Department on Sept. 4, 2012.

Upon arrival, first responders located a decomposing human body wrapped in a garbage bag.

The initial investigation determined that the woman, later identified as Graddick was killed by a gunshot wound to the head outside of Yonkers before her body was dumped there.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, nine years and four months after Graddick’s body was discovered, detectives in Yonkers charged her former partner with murder.

It is also alleged that Torres, an acquaintance of both women, assisted Veguilla, supplied the murder weapon, and helped transport the body to its final resting place.

Torres was charged with criminal facilitation, hindering prosecution, and tampering with physical evidence. Veguilla was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Rocah said that Veguilla was arraigned on Tuesday, March 1, and Torres on Tuesday, March 8. They are scheduled to return to court at a later date.

