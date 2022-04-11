Girl Killed In Stabbing In Hudson Valley Was Cheerleading Captain

A Westchester community is in mourning after a popular teen remembered as a cheerleading captain and honor roll student was fatally stabbed during a parade celebrating her high school basketball team’s state championship.

Officials said that shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, April 8 in Mount Vernon, a fight broke out during the high school’s celebratory parade between multiple girls that left two with stab wounds.

One teen suffered non-life-threatening lacerations, while the other, later identified as 16-year-old Kayla Green, suffered a critical stab wound and died from her injuries en route to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Following the incident, police said on Saturday, April 9 that they would not be releasing the names of the person arrested or the second teenager who was stabbed due to their ages.

Green's mother responded on social media following her daughter's stabbing, according to a report from the New York Post.

“I am not strong please pray for me while I try to pray for myself at this point I feel like I want to die and bury with my child,” Green's mother posted on Facebook. “(She) was only 16 and they took my baby away from me I want to die right now,” she wrote. “I don’t even know how to say RIP to my daughter this feels so unreal.”

Officials said the Mount Vernon Police Department Wellness Division and the City of Mount Vernon are working with the school district, victims, and family, during the ongoing investigation where we will be providing crisis counseling and support to those involved and impacted in this senseless tragedy.

The school district also announced it will be ramping up security at its schools in the wake of the fatal stabbing.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawn Patterson-Howard said that she was “devastated and outraged” over the shooting.

“We began our day celebrating the greatness and success of our youth and we ended it with a young life that has been taken by senseless and inexcusable violence,” she said. “The mental emotional and spiritual health of our community especially of our children must be the priority and we must come together.

“As a community, our common unity must be the safety and healthy development of our young people,” the mayor added. “Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to the family, friends, and the entire community of Mount Vernon.”

Two events to honor Green have been scheduled in the city on Monday, April 11.

A “Walk for Kayla” was scheduled to step off at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Mount Vernon Boys and Girls Club on South 6th Avenue, and at 7 p.m., people have been asked to wear pink or white as they release balloons in those colors at a memorial at Mount Vernon City Hall in her honor.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been started for Green’s family that raised nearly $13,000 less than 24 hours after it was started.

“Her family is devastated with the sudden loss and trying to cope in the midst of this unexpected tragedy,” organizers of the fundraiser wrote. “Kayla was (an) honor roll student and a talented dancer. She is loved and admired by everyone in her community, school, and family.

“Her family is giving the opportunity to contribute in whatever way you can.”

The GoFundMe page can be found here.

